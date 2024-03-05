Companies could receive up to 8.4 million euros to build recycling factories

Companies in Romania that operate in accordance with national legislation in the field of waste recycling can receive up to 8.4 million euros for the construction of a recycling plant, the minister of Environment, Water and Forests, Mircea Fechet, announced on Tuesday.

The minister said that over 6 million tonnes end up in landfills every year, and Romania only sends 12-13% of the amount of waste to recycling plants. Therefore, Romania needs factories to manage the eight billion packages that we aim to collect every year, said Fechet, on the occasion of the launch of the Financing Guide of the "Recycling Factories - Construction of recycling facilities of waste in order to reach the recycling targets from the circular economy package" programme, told Agerpres.

He added that he wants these extremely important resources to be processed in Romania, not to be exported to other countries, because they will generate jobs, investments and opportunities for the business environment.

"From this point of view, we support the private sector and, today, we sent to the Official Gazette the ministerial Order in which we propose to finance with 220 million euros, i.e. one billion RON, an approximate number of 26 factories of recycling that we are going to finance in a percentage that can reach 75%. So 25% of the beneficiary's capital and 75% of the financing that will be granted by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests, through the Administration of the Environment Fund, money from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. We will finance projects between 500,000 euros and 8.4 million euros," minister Fechet added.

The project implementation period must not exceed June 30, 2026. Through this programme, 26 waste recycling factories will be built at the national level.

According to official statistics, Romania ranks 26th out of the 27 EU member states in terms of recycling, and the rate of municipal waste recycled exceeds 13% of the total waste.

The objective of recycling glass packaging waste for Romania as an EU member state is 60% of the quantity put on the market, starting from 2012.