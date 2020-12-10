Cooperation agreements between the National Agency Against Trafficking in Persons, PMB and BOR

The National Agency Against Trafficking in Persons signed two cooperation agreements with the Bucharest City Hall (PMB) and the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) on Thursday to combat human trafficking and protect its victims.

The General Mayor of the Capital, Nicusor Dan, declared at this event that human rights are closely linked to the rule of law and each of us must continue to fight for the rule of law to exist and develop in Romania.

"Today we celebrate International Human Rights Day. (...) One of these rights and one of the most important right is the right to freedom and I am very happy to sign today the partnership with the National Agency against Trafficking in Persons for concrete actions against human trafficking. I welcome the involvement of the Romanian Presidency, I welcome the involvement of the Government (...) I thank the Embassy of the United States for its involvement in combating this phenomenon. I assure you of our partnership in all the steps that will follow, I am very happy about the Church's ongoing concerns for the social area and I assure you of our full cooperation. Human rights cover a wide range, you have already mentioned the right to education as a fundamental right, the right to health, the right to the environment, that is clean air, in particular, the right to public transport, but we are talking here about arguably the most important right after the right to life, the right to freedom and each of us must collaborate for this phenomenon, human trafficking, to be drastically diminished, if not eliminated," mentioned the general mayor of the Capital.