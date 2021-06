A number of 2,089 people with COVID-19 have been admitted in profile sanitary units, among whom 391 were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

In total, 5,117 people confirmed to being infected with SARS-CoV-2 are in home isolation, while 2,497 are in institutional isolation throughout Romania's territory, the GCS specified.

Furthermore, 27,695 people are in home quarantine and 54 are in institutional quarantine.