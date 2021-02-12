Coronavirus/ CNSU updates list of high infection risk countries with traveler quarantine requirement

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated at its meeting on Thursday the list of countries/areas/territories for which travelers to Romania shall be put in quarantine, according to AGERPRES.

The list will come into effect as of February 15.

The respective countries/areas/territories are as follows: Portugal, Israel, Montenegro, The Turks and Caicos islands, Andorra, the Czech Republic, Monaco, Spain, San Marino, Slovenia, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Saint Lucia, Croatia, Lebanon, Latvia, Estonia, The United States of America, Slovakia, The United Arab Emirates, Saint Vincent and Grenadine, The United Kingdom, Aruba, Albania, Seychelles, Bahrain, France, Sint Maarten, Malta, Sweden, Puerto Rico, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Serbia, Panama, Maldives, Ireland, Brazil, The Netherlands, the Falkland Islands, Italy, Eswatini, Belgium, Chile, Peru, Columbia, Switzerland, Argentina, Kosovo, Belarus, Kuwait, Austria, Uruguay, Bolivia, The Republic of Moldova, Botswana, North Macedonia, Cyprus, Poland, French Polynesia, Georgia, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Germany, Hungary, Qatar, South Africa.

The CNSU decision also establishes the implementing rules of quarantine in the case of people who arrive from the countries/areas/territories mentioned earlier.

According to the document, upon entering Romania, for people arriving from the high epidemiological risk areas and present a document which shows the negative result of a RT-PCR test for the SARS-CoV-2 infection, carried out 72 years prior, at most, home quarantine or at the declared location will be established for a period of 10 days.

Children aged 3 and younger, who arrive in the country along with their guardians or parents, enter a similar quarantine and are exempt from the obligation of presenting a document which can attest the negative result of a RT-PCR test, the quoted source specifies.

People who arrive in Romania from the mentioned areas that do not present a document which attests the negative result of a RT-PCR test will enter home quarantine or at the declared location for a period of 14 days.

Regarding the people who arrive from the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, they are obligated to present upon entering the country a negative RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2, done with at most 72 hours prior and enter quarantine at home or at the declared location for a period of 14 days.