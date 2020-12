Coronavirus/Gheorghita: public confidence - key element in success of vaccination activities

The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, states that public confidence is the key element in the success of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

"At the moment, public confidence in vaccination is the essential element that will underpin the success of vaccination activities. As we know, trust is gained and not imposed. (...) I believe that through coherent actions that will be brought to the public opinion, which will be communicated periodically as we carry out various activities throughout this vaccination activity, all these things will be the basis for increasing the confidence of the general population, but also of certain socio-professional categories in vaccination against COVID," Gheorghita told a Friday's in a press conference at Victoria Palace.