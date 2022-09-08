Court of Accounts, example of good practice, Speaker Marcel Ciolacu says

Collaboration between Parliament and the Court of Accounts needs to be strengthened, said Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader, on Thursday, adding that there are many positive examples regarding the Court's activity, such as the report from the pandemic in which "all Romanians were able to see what tens of millions of euros were spent on while they were kept locked inside their houses".

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies stated that there is a need to strengthen the collaboration between the bodies, "especially by setting up, at the parliamentary level, certain committees to analyse the audit reports and determine the main institutions involved to implement the recommendations of the Court. Moreover, the feedback following the reports of the Court of Accounts can constitute a solid starting point for the parliamentary activity regarding the amendment of the legislative framework in which the institutions carry out their activity".

He also said that "30 years after its re-establishment, the Court of Accounts of Romania is carrying on the legacy given by its founding parents: watching over the judicious spending of public money in the interest of the citizen".AGERPRES