Court of Accounts must improve report drafting (Judy England-Joseph)

Our training, of the Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the World Bank (WB), is focused on how the Court of Accounts makes reports more accessible to the reader, focusing on the reader of the report, not us, the auditors, said Judy England-Joseph, in an interview to AGERPRES.

Media, ministries, Parliament, when they receive a report, must be able to understand what to do with this report, added the GAO expert. In her opinion, many audit organizations, and the Romanian Court of Accounts is not the only one, write like accountants, like auditors, which is boring. There is a lot of information, but the idea must be extracted, told Agerpres.

This is where the performance audit comes in, because it allows tracking systemic problems so that they are prevented and do not occur again in the future, adds Judy England-Joseph.