COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 6,024 people immunised in last 24h, including 410 children aged 5-11

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Monday that, in the last 24 hours, 6,024 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, namely 1,031 first doses, 2,070 second doses, and 2,923 third doses.

Of the total number of doses administered, 401 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years (40 first doses, 321 second doses and 40 third doses), Agerpres.ro informs.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,658,509 doses have been administered to 8,104,736 people, of whom 8,048,492 have been fully vaccinated, and 2,508,697 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot.

The administration of the booster shot started on September 28, 2020.

In the past 24 hours, three side effects were reported, all general.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 19,972 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,200 local and 17,772 general.