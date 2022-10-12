CultMin Romascanu: I've had the opportunity for extremely important and useful meetings in Japan

The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, made, last week, a three-day visit to Japan where he had a series of "extremely important and useful" meetings with high-ranking officials and people of Japanese culture, he wrote on Facebook.

Lucian Romascanu discussed with Kazuo Yana, the Minister of State for Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology from Japan, a member of the Japanese Diet, about the growth of Romanian-Japanese cultural exchanges, exchanges that are already at a special level, especially due to the extreme activity of Constantin Chiriac and the International Theater Festival from Sibiu, but also about the opportunity to open a Romanian Cultural Institute in Tokyo, a proposal accepted by the minister without reservations, adding that he will discuss this project with the competent authorities in the country, told Agerpres.

At the meeting with Ichiro Aisawa, member of the Diet and president of the Japanese-Romanian friendship group in the Parliament of Japan, and with Masaki Ogushi, minister of state for digital transformation, Romascanu addressed various topics related to cultural collaboration.

Romascanu participated, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theater, in the premiere in Japan of The Scarlet Princess show of the Radu Stanca Theater in Sibiu.

Among the meetings held during the Romanian Culture minister's visit to Japan are those with Shuji Kogi, Yoshie Yamamoto, representative of the Yamamoto Noh Theater, with Aria Aoyama, director of the Japanese Institute for Culture and International Exchanges.

Lucian Romascanu also mentioned the meetings with journalists and people of culture, with Romanian representatives of some companies from Japan.