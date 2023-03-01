CultMin Romascanu: Martisorul, symbol of ancient customs; we have to carry on the beautiful Romanian traditions

Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu urges Romanians on March 1 to preserve their beautiful traditions by offering a martisor "a symbol of ancient customs."

"March 1 is not only the beginning of spring in the calendar, but also a promise of rebirth, hope and new beginnings. And all these profound experiences were collected, with great craftsmanship and creativity, by the Romanian people, in the delicate Martisor, a symbol of ancient customs now part of the UNESCO heritage. Give a martisor today, because you will be able to bring back to light and always keep alive the beautiful Romanian traditions. They are precious customs, part of our national fibre and identity and which I believe we should take further. Ladies, I wish you a beautiful spring, with smiles and accomplishments, full of events that will make your souls happy; may peace, faith and tranquility accompany you!," Romascanu says in a social media post.

In the olden days, the authentic martisor was made of bicolor yarn to which parents would add a silver coin, which the children would wear on their wrists or around their necks. Later, it became a small decorative object made of gold, silver or other metal / crystal, tied with a yarn made of a white and a red thread, according to the Ministry of Culture.

The two threads (silk, cotton or wool) have been assigned various meanings, being offered with the same love today, as in the past, to children, young people, wives and even friends, for luck and prosperity.

While red protects from evil in popular belief and expresses life and love, white signifies purity, light, energy.

Others say that white stands for winter and red for summer.