Culture Minister on National Day of Reading: 'We mustn't give up reading'

The Culture Minister, Lucian Romascanu, was present, on Tuesday, on the National Day of Reading, at the inauguration of a library for children in Targoviste.

"It's very important to do all that depends on us to bring children, and not only them, to reading, because it tends to be an outdated habit. We are invaded by all sorts of distractions, to call them that, in the sense of distracting our attention, phones, tablets, television and so forth. Among them we shouldn't renounce reading, because it is our only path to ourselves, to our soul, to other dream dimensions, and one of the main purposes of teachers, of librarians, is to clear the way for children and people to read," said Lucian Romascanu.

He urged the children present to read, and told librarians that they must have more activities to promote reading.

***

In other localities in the country, the National Day of Reading was celebrated among children, with public personalities as guests, taking up the challenge of being models to promote reading, Agerpres.ro informs.

Thus, in one such project ran in Harghita County, the Environment Minister Tanczos Barna recommended pupils read the novel "Baltagul" (The Hatchet) by Mihail Sadoveanu, while the President of the County Council, Borboly Csaba, encouraging pupils to discover "Romanul adolescentului miop" (Diary of a short-sighted adolescent) by Mircea Eliade.

The event titled "Challenge to read - Romanian language and literature class... in another way" addressed secondary school and high-school pupils, took place online, and was attended by approximately 5,000 pupils across Harghita County.