Culture Minister signs order setting forth conditions for resumption of cinematographic and audiovisual activity

Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu announced on Wednesday that he signed the order issued jointly with the Health Ministry, which lays out the conditions for the resumption of cinematographic and audiovisual works; the order will be published soon in the Official Journal.

"The film industry is one of the sectors that brings investments to Romania and is a genuine international business card. I received proposals from industry representatives and together we will also identify the best solutions. Today I also signed the eagerly expected joint order with the Health Ministry, which sets forth the conditions under which cinematographic and audiovisual productions can be resumed. The order will be published within short in the Official Journal," Gheorghiu declared, as cited in a release of the Culture Ministry.

The fifth round of debates with film industry representatives took place at the government headquarters, with talks focusing on the state aid scheme proposed by the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, the necessary reforms in the film industry, the time and conditions for the resumption of film and audiovisual productions, as well as potential EU-funded financing programs.

Attending the meeting on behalf of the authorities were Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu, and chairman of the Lower House Committee on culture, arts and mass media, Gigel Stirbu.

Attending on behalf of the film industry were Alexandrina Dospindescu - Central European Media Enterprises; producer Ada Solomon - Hi Film; law expert Adriana Minea; Anca Mitran - the National Center of Cinematography; Andrei Boncea - Frame Film; Carmen Pepelea - ICON Films; Cristian Anastasiu - the Organization of Audiovisual Works Distributors; Cristian Bostanescu - Castel Film; Cristian Dumbrava - City Cinema; Iuliana Tarnovetchi - Alien Films Entertainment; Laurentiu Damian - the Romanian Filmmakers Union; film critic Margareta Irina Nistor; Tudor Giurgiu - Libra Film; Vlad Paunescu - Castel Film; director Paul Negoescu; Stefan Bradea - Bad Unicorn; Alex Serban - Stillking.