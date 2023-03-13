Debate on consumer rights to take place on Monday

The Suta la Suta Romanesc Association [Hundred Percent Romanian - editor's note], through the Consumer Tribune platform, in partnership with the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) organizes, on Monday, a debate about the protection and rights of consumers in Romania.

"Starting from the situations in which the economic operators in the online environment knowingly deceived potential buyers, we will discuss with the president of the National Authority for Consumer Protection, Mr. Horia Constantinescu, about the pitfalls of online commerce, about illegal practices and about the solutions that are available for consumers in order not to become easy victims," the organizers say in a press release.

The World Day of Consumer Rights is marked, annually, on March 15, in order to raise public awareness about the importance of knowing the rights of consumers around the world, being also a good opportunity for mobilization in order to protect them.