Decisions on statutes of limitation for criminal liability: consequences in 557 cases, damage of 1.2 billion euros

The direct enforcement of the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) and of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) on the statutes of limitation for criminal liability will have consequences on 557 cases under criminal prosecution and before the courts in which the estimated damage amounts to 1.2 billion euros, informs a press release from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) sent to AGERPRES.

The estimate provided by the DNA shows that the total value of bribery and influence peddling in these case files amounts to 150 million euros.

The DNA representatives drew attention that magistrates will have to declare the termination of the trials and the removal of criminal liability for corruption crimes, assimilated to corruption and having as their object the fraud of European funds, Agerpres informs.

As many as 190 case files are being prosecuted by the DNA. The damage is estimated at 648,207,688 euros, and the total value of the bribe and influence peddling at 50,997,625 euros. 367 cases are in various stages of trial. The damage is estimated at 561,230,056 euros, and the total value of bribery and influence peddling at 99,471,962 euros, the cited source shows.

During the period in which they had criminal cases in progress, the DNA prosecutors complied with the legal provisions in force and drew up documents interrupting the statutes of limitation of criminal liability, according to the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure, starting with February 1, 2014 (the date of entry into force of the new Codes) and in accordance with Decision no. 297/2018 of the CCR, starting with 2018 (from the date of entry into force of the respective Decision).

"In consideration of Decision No. 297/2018 of the CCR and in accordance with the practice of the ICCJ, the DNA prosecutors interrupted the statutes of limitation only as a result of the preparation of some documents from the category of those that are communicated to the suspects and defendants (the initiation of the criminal prosecution in personam, the setting in motion of the criminal action, finalization of the criminal case file with referral to court, etc.)," pointed out the DNA representatives.