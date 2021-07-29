Defence Minister: NATO Headquarters in Sibiu, fully operational in 2024

The Headquarters of the Multinational Corps South East (HQ MNC-SE) of NATO will be fully operational starting 2024, being moved on July 1 from Bucharest to central Sibiu, announced, on Thursday, Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, Agerpres informs.

"We plan in 2024 to declare full operational capacity, which means that in the next three years all the phases for reaching this objective will take place," said Nicolae Ciuca.

According to the minister, presently the NATO HQ in Sibiu is hosting Romanian servicemen mentored by foreign servicemen.

The NATO command in Sibiu is situated in two military units and currently infrastructure repair work is ongoing.

The Headquarters of the Multinational Corps South East (HQ MNC-SE) of NATO started, on July 1, its activity in the Sibiu Garrison, occasion on which the commander of this military capability, Lieutenant General Tomita Catalin Tomescu, announced that several hundred servicemen will be present there, and starting with 2022 servicemen from the Alliance structures will start arriving.

The Minister of National Defence, 4-star General (r) Nicolae Ciuca, participated on Thursday in the military ceremony to grant the first rank of office to the graduates of King Mihai I - 100 class of 2021 of the Nicolae Balcescu Land Forces Academy in Sibiu.