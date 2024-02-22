Defence official Dobre: We want to bring added value to Romania's military health and healthcare system

A draft emergency ordinance, currently under public debate, according to which operational medical assistance is provided by specific medical treatment and evacuation formations set up and organised for this purpose by the Ministry of National Defence is the result of a "rather long, laborious" activity and wants to bring added value to the military health system and the civilian healthcare system of Romania, Dan Dobre, deputy director of the Defence Ministry (MApN) Medical Directorate, told AGERPRES on Thursday

"When we started this process, we took into account all aspects, that is, it is not an approach that we started yesterday and finished today. It is about the result of a rather long, laborious activity, in which we went through various stages of training, exposure during exercises and not only with our colleagues from the civilian healthcare system but also with our partners. And it actually comes as a sum of our experiences. It is true that we have been preparing for this approach since the end of 2019, when we considered that we have enough things to transpose in the legislative field, but the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, and there we stepped in, we can say successfully- the world is free to judge us what we did well and what we did less well," said Dobre, agerpres reports.

He pointed to the importance of this draft, especially in the context of Romania's international partnerships."What is very important is that we want very much - and it is practically an obligation - to be as interoperable as possible with our partners because we already have quite a lot of foreign soldiers on Romanian soil; there are others who come for exercises, and then it is a general desire and comfort for the country that send its soldiers to Romania to know that a piece of the support system - and here we refer to the military health system - is able to ensure a level of medical access for those soldiers as close as possible to the standards in their country and then we want to progress, develop and be as good as possible and bring added value to the healthcare system in Romania. Let's not keep it to ourselves. Of course, we are eager to share this experience that we will gain together with our colleagues from the civilian healthcare system."Dobre added that military hospitals will remain public hospitals, adding that the draft now in decision-making transparency is a logical step of an already acquired experience.Operational medical assistance is provided by specific medical treatment and evacuation formations established and organised for this purpose by the Ministry of National Defence, according to the draft emergency ordinance under public debate on the website of the Ministry of Health.The competences specific to operational medicine for military medical staff and military auxiliary medical personnel are regulated in accordance with NATO standards, by joint order of the Minister of National Defence and the Minister of Health.