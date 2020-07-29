Defense Minister: National Anthem belongs to the fatherland and to each of us

The National Anthem is part of the servicepeople's life, along with the oath of allegiance to the homeland and the people, the National Anthem belongs to the fatherland and to each of us, says Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca.

"The Fatherland, the People and the Army need symbols. ... Symbols that have a soul through the feelings and aspirations of our forefathers, symbols we find ourselves in all the time, but especially when we are filled and overwhelmed by the pride of being Romanians. The Anthem and the Flag represent us as a nation before the entire world, that's why I think that there is no Romanian who doesn't quiver in the solemn moments when they hear the National Anthem during public events, when Romanian athletes climb the podium or on any other occasion, when they see the tricolor raised on the mast to the anthem," the Defense Minister writes in a Facebook message on National Anthem Day.

He reminds that "Awaken thee, Romanian!" has conquered the Romanians' hearts forever through its profound, hope-instilling and uplifting message.

"Each of us, dear fellow Romanians, is part of the two major symbols of Romania's statehood and unity, we all and each of us bring life into the Hymn and the Flag. And through the two symbols we are the ones who confer strength and power to the state and the army. The National Anthem belongs to the Fatherland and to each one of us. The National Anthem is part of the servicepeople's life, starting with the oath of allegiance to the Fatherland and the People. It is played in the opening of any military ceremony, it accompanies them in moments of joy, it follows them all over the world, on missions, exercises and in theaters of operations and accompanies the soldiers fallen in the line of duty on their final trip. Today is a celebration of national consciousness, it's an opportunity to remember, once again, the values that unite us. Let us be proud of our history, which is referenced and cherished in the lyrics of the National Anthem, one of the major symbols of the Romanian state and people. 'Awaken thee, Romanian!' has traveled along the people and the army the main turning points in Romania's modern and contemporary history," Nicolae Ciuca writes.