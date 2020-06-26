DefMin Ciuca on Flag Day:Servicemen in theaters of operations make Tricolour known, appreciated around the world

The servicemen in theaters of operations and international missions, "through their exceptional example of devotion, professionalism and courage make the Tricolour known and appreciated throughout the world," National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday, on the National Flag Day.

He brought to mind that Friday marks 172 years since the official declaration of the Tricolor as the national flag."Used as a symbol for the first time by Tudor Vladimirescu's soldiers in 1821 and consecrated as a flag of the Romanians during the Revolution of 1848, the Tricolour expresses everything that means homeland, nation, past, present and future, thus ingratiating itself over time with the enthusiasm that instilled in the consciousness of Romanians the ideals of pride, love of country, desire for unity and independence," the minister said.In this context Minister Ciuca brought to mind Romania's membership to NATO and the European Union."We are all proud that the Romanian Flag is hoisted at the headquarters of international institutions, such as the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union, among the countries that have irreversibly taken the step towards democracy. We are just as proud when the Romanian flag flies at the highest level at sports competitions and international cultural events," the minister pointed out.The National Flag Day was celebrated in the Tricolor Square in the Capital on Friday, during a ceremony organized by the Bucharest Prefecture, the Bucharest City Hall and the Ministry of National Defence.Within the ceremony, the flag - which was laid for consecration on Thursday evening in the church of the 30th "Mihai Viteazul" Guard Brigade was brought back to the Square, blessed by a military priest and hoisted on a mast, to the tunes of the Romanian National Anthem.Similar ceremonies were held in all the major garrisons around the country.The National Flag Day was proclaimed through Law No. 96/1998 and is celebrated every year on 26 June.