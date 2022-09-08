DefMin Dincu attends Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Romania's Defence Minister Vasile Dancu on Thursday attended a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

According to the Defence Ministry (MApN), discussed at the meeting were the developments in the conflict in Ukraine following the illegitimate and unjustified aggression of the Russian Federation, as well as the status of the assistance provided by the countries participating in this multinational initiative under the coordination of the US, told Agerpres.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Dincu had a bilateral meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Anatolie Nosatii to reconfirm Romania's constant support for Moldova's European integration aspirations as well as for defence reform and the development of military capabilities.