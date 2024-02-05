DefMin Tilvar, ambassador Portman discuss importance of continuing support for Ukraine

Defence Minister Angel Tilvar on Monday welcomed British ambassador in Bucharest Giles Portman for an exchange of views on the state of play of Sea Black security amidst the ongoing Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine, told Agerpres.

According to a press statement released by the Defence Ministry (MapN), Tilvar and Portman highlighted the importance of continuing support for Ukraine, mentioning Romania's participation in the training efforts carried out in the UK as part of Operation Interflex, as well as inside EUMAM.

Also discussed were co-operation inside NATO from the perspective of the upcoming meeting of NATO defence ministers on February 14 and 15, and the NATO anniversary Summit in Washington.

Tilvar praised the UK for its contribution to enhancing NATO's posture on the eastern flank and especially in the Black Sea region, which he called "concrete evidence of allied solidarity and unity." He thanked the UK particularly for the announcement regarding the return of the British Royal Air Force to Romania this year to carry out air policing missions.

"Current and forward-looking aspects related to bilateral co-operation between the two armies were also discussed, with the success of the Sandown-class minesweeper programme being mentioned. It was also highlighted that the new Joint statement on the Romanian-British Strategic Partnership of 2023 offers a new impetus to bilateral defence co-operation."