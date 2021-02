Deputy PM Barna: Pupils will continue to travel by train free of charge

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna assured the representatives of the National Council of Pupils, with whom he discussed on Thursday, that they will continue to benefit from free railway transportation.

"I invited some of the members of the National Council of Pupils who participated in a protest in front of the Government House to talk. We discussed what will happen to the train tickets for pupils and I assured them that they will continue to have this benefit and that the Government takes into account in the new budget the need for the more than 400,000 commuting students to get to school and the difficulty that many students face when it comes to traveling from their place of residence to the place where they study. We also discussed the criteria of the Euro 200 computer acquisition programme by pupils and about the school scholarship system and how it can be improved from their perspective and I assured them that I will remain an open dialogue partner," the Deputy Prime Minister wrote on Facebook.