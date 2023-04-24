Deterrence of all aggression against NATO member states is working (CoD Petrescu)

The deterrence of all aggression against NATO member states is working, Romanian Chief of Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, declared on Monday at a festive gathering dedicated to the Land Forces Day.

"During this period marked by the brutal war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, together with our allies we contributed to the reinforcement of the security architecture on the eastern flank. The results are visible, the deterrence of all aggression against NATO member states is working. The Land Forces, together with the other elements of the armed forces, have made an important contribution to the reinforcement of the deterrence and defence posture," General Petrescu told the event organized at the headquarters of the Land Forces General Staff.

He brought to mind that the Land Forces are undergoing an "accelerated modernization process" that includes major programs for endowment with Piranha V infantry fighting vehicles, HIMARS artillery systems, short-range anti-aircraft missile systems, man-portable air-defense systems, multifunctional wheeled transport platforms.

"By focusing on understanding the intent sent down the chain of command, you decentralize execution down to the tactical level, using initiative in a creative and bold manner," he told the troops present at the ceremony.

The head of the Defence Staff emphasized that "the Army remains the Romanian society's most trusted institution". AGERPRES