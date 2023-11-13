Development minister discusses in Gov't for his ministry not to start 2024 with arrears

The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Adrian Vestea, announced on Monday, in a press conference in Sibiu, that he discussed with his colleagues in the Government in order for the ministry he leads to be able to make the necessary payments by the year's end so as not to fall into arrears next year, told Agerpres.

"It is very true and I want to specify this, that we took over a budget exercise halfway through the financial year, but according to the discussions held with our colleagues in the Romanian Government, we will do it in such a way that, by the end of the year, we reach a degree of payment, so that we don't have any arrears for next year," said Minister Adrian Vestea.

The minister of development also referred to the impact following Ordinance 90 and said that it is very important to evaluate the budget deficit as seriously as possible, because there are many projects that are being implemented, and most of them must be carried out to the end.

He also stated that he discussed on Monday, with the mayor Emil Boc, the president of the Associations of Municipalities in Romania, in order to create memoranda by which the important projects in the administration that are ongoing and in which deadlocks have been reached, will be unblocked.

"Just today I spoke with Mr. President Boc, who leads the Association of Municipalities in Romania. We will think of memorandums and we will try to unblock the things that will create situations in which the important projects that are in the pipeline cannot be completed or implemented progress and we certainly hope to control all these things in such a way that we do not enter into any deadlock, in any public administration," explained Minister Adrian Vestea.

He showed that no such project will be blocked by the austerity ordinance.

"The Ministry of Finance will issue an order in which it will specify as clearly as possible all these aspects related to the continuation of all works. (...) I don't think they will be able to block any kind of investment project," said Minister Adrian Vestea.

Also the minister of culture, the leader of the county organization of National Liberal Party (PNL) Sibiu, Raluca Turcan, present at the press conference, stated that "PNL is in government to attract European funds, so that Romania's budget next year is focused on investors so that construction sites from Romania are completed" and that "we must not end up in a situation where investments are put at risk."

Minister Adrian Vestea visited several investment targets in Sibiu County on Monday.