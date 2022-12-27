Development Ministry makes RON 12.5 M payments for investments under Anghel Saligny Programme

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) paid 12,513,479 RON to cover for the invoices related to 8 objectives financed through the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme.

According to a press release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES by the MDLPA, the invoices had been submitted by the local authorities for construction works such as the modernisation of roads, pedestrian bridges, water supply and sewerage systems, Agerpres informs.

"The Romanian Government, through the Ministry of Development, through the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme, has 65.5 billion RON available for basic utilities in the localities (water supply and sewerage systems and gas supply networks) and also the rebuilding of bridges and pedestrian bridges," reads the press release.