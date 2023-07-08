Development of Romania-Colombia bilateral relations, addressed by State Secretary Traian Hristea and Colombian ambassador

The Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies, Traian Hristea, had a virtual meeting on Friday, July 7, with the ambassador-at-large of the Republic of Colombia, Assad Jose Jater Pena, for the presentation of copies of credentials as a non-resident ambassador, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

On this occasion, the Romanian official reconfirmed his interest in deepening the political-diplomatic dialogue, as well as in boosting bilateral economic and sectoral cooperation, according to a press release published on Saturday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the same source, ambassador-at-large Assad Jose Jater Pena conveyed the willingness of the Republic of Colombia to develop bilateral relations and welcomed Romania's decision to appoint a new ambassador to Bogota.

The two interlocutors recognized the importance of continuing the consultations on the line of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, as well as the inter-parliamentary dialogue, at the level of the Friendship Groups.

At the end of the meeting, Secretary of State Traian Hristea wished Ambassador Assad Jose Jater Pena success in fulfilling his mandate and assured him of the full support of the Romanian authorities, according to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.AGERPRES