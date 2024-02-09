Subscription modal logo Premium

Dialogue between ForMin Odobescu and British counterpart on future support of Ukraine

MAE
Luminita Odobescu

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, had a telephone conversation with her British counterpart, the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development, David Cameron, on Friday.

The two dignitaries discussed topical issues on the bilateral, regional and security agenda, highlighting the very good level of Romanian-British cooperation on multiple levels, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

In this context, both ministers reiterated the common interest in continuing to support Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal and unjustified aggression, as well as in strengthening defense cooperation, both bilaterally and within NATO. During the discussions, a special emphasis was placed on the security situation at the Black Sea and, at the same time, on the need to strengthen the defense and deterrence posture on NATO's Eastern Flank.

