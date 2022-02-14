Direct foreign investments climb to almost 142pct in 2021

Non-residents' direct investment in Romania totalled EUR 7,251 million, compared with EUR 3,005 million in January - December 2020, informs a press release of Romania's National Bank (BNR) sent on Monday.

"Non-residents' direct investment in Romania totalled EUR 7,251 million, compared with EUR 3,005 million in January - December 2020, of which equity (including the estimated net reinvestment of earnings) and intercompany lending recorded net values of EUR 5,777 million and EUR 1,474 million, respectively, reads the said press release.

The number of companies running on foreign capital newly set up on Romania increased by 43.8pct in 2021 compared with the same period in 2020, up to 5,871 units, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The 5,871 companies had a subscribed capital of 47,941 million US dollars, in total, by 85.1pct more than the companies registered in 2020 (25,906 million US dollars).

The largest number of companies with foreign participation was with investors from Italy, respectively 50,625 (subscribed capital of 3.906 billion US dollars), but the highest value of the share capital belongs to Dutch companies, respectively 12.367 billion dollars, in 5,681 companies, Agerpres informs.