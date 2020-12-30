DNA: 66 people convicted in corruption cases in November

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) informs that, in November, 66 defendants were convicted in corruption cases by 35 final court decisions.

Among the convicted persons are: the former president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania Mihail Vlasov, 4 police officers, a city mayor, 4 commune mayors, a lawyer, two hospital managers, a university professor - medical school and a football club administrator.

According to the DNA, the sentences ruled by judges against the 66 defendants range from 9 years to 6 months in prison and 1 year to 6 months with the postponement of the sentence.