Dozens of migrants caught at western border trying to leave country illegally in two trucks

Dozens of migrants were caught by border police trying to leave the country illegally through the western border of the country, hidden in two trucks, while some were walking on a field to Hungary, Agerpres reports.

On Wednesday morning, while a lorry driven by a Turkish man, carrying furniture to Germany, was being checked at Nadlac II border crossing point, 27 migrants were found hiding in the trailer.

"The persons were picked up and taken to the sector's headquarters for investigation where, following checks, the border police established that they were citizens of various Afro-Asian countries, who intended to fraudulently cross the state border," Arad Border Police informed.

Also at Nadlac II border crossing point, while checking a truck driven by a Romanian, three migrants from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were found in a special place in the chassis area.In Bihor County, near Bors, border police caught seven migrants from Egypt, Morocco and Syria, aged between 23 and 43, in a field, 100 meters from the border line.In the first two cases, the drivers are being investigated for migrant smuggling, and all those caught hiding in vehicles or in the field are being investigated for attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border.