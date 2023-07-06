Dragos Pislaru (REPER) requests immediate dismissal of ministers Gabriela Firea and Marius Budai

The co-chairman of the REPER party, Dragos Pislaru, has requested Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to immediately dismiss Ministers Gabriela Firea and Marius Budai.

"Following the investigations that appeared in the press and the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors' investigation regarding the centers for elderly people in Voluntari, information has come to light that confirms that they are true camps of humiliation and torture. Similarly, there are extremely serious cases in the placement and protection centers of people with disabilities, as well as in those with institutionalized children. Therefore, the REPER Party, through the voice of co-chairman Dragos Pislaru, asks Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to immediately dismiss Minister Gabriela Firea and Minister Marius Budai," REPER said in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

He recalled that the ministers receive information from the competent institutions regarding such cases, as he also received in 2016 and notified DIICOT regarding the fact that there is a suspicion of human trafficking in orphanages.

The quoted source also mentions that the two ministers received information about these cases and other similar cases before the public information came out and "turned a blind eye".

According to Dragos Pislaru, chairman of the Labor Committee of the European Parliament, "the retention of Minister Gabriela Firea and Marius Budai in office following all the information revealed by the press is a matter that affects national security".