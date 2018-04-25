Earthquake measuring 3.9 in the Black Sea, Thursday morning

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale took place, Thursday morning, at 03:45 hrs local time, in the Black Sea, at a depth of 27 kilometers, according to the data published on the National Research-Development for Earth Physics Institute (INFP).

The Euro Mediterranean Seismology Center (CSEM), who indicates a magnitude of 3.2 and a depth of 12 kilometers, mentions that the earthquake took place at 205 kilometers North of Istanbul (Turkey), 170 kilometers East of Varna (Bulgaria) and 143 kilometers of Shabla (Bulgaria).According to the INFP, another earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale took place on Wednesday evening, in the region of Vrancea, Buzau county, 20:15 hrs local time. The earthquake took place at a depth of 147 kilometers, close to the following cities: Nehoiu (22 kilometers), Covasna (37 kilometers), Intorsura Buzaului (44 kilometers), Targu Secuiesc (51 kilometers) and Valenii de Munte (59 kilometers).The intensity of the earthquake in the epicenter was of 3 degrees on the Mercalli scale.A quake of equal magnitude took place on the 14th of March, in the county of Vrancea, these two being the most sizable earthquakes of 2018.In 2017, the biggest earthquake on Romania's territory was recorded on the 8th of February, in Buzau county, at 17:08, and had a magnitude of 5 on the Richter scale, the quake being felt in Bucharest too.The largest earthquakes in Romania of the past 27 years were recorded on the 30th and 31st of May 1990, their magnitudes being 6.9 and 6.4 on the Richter scale. AGERPRES