EC demands that Romania, Austria transpose Directive on protection of collective interests of consumers

The European Commission decided on Thursday to send a reasoned opinion to Romania and Austria for not having transposed the EU regulations provided for in EU Directive 2020/1828 on representative actions for the protection of the collective interests of consumers, reads a release of the Community Executive, told Agerpres.

The Directive requires Member States to allow designated consumer organizations and public bodies to bring legal action on behalf of consumers against illegal practices by traders. Consumers who have been harmed by an illegal commercial practice could ask for the solution of the problems, in the form of compensation, replacement or repair. In January 2023, the Commission sent formal letters of formal notice to 24 Member States for failing to notify national measures to fully transpose the Directive by the deadline of 25 December 2022.

After a careful analysis of their answers, the Commission concluded that Austria and Romania did not provide satisfactory information regarding the measures to transpose the Directive. Austria and Romania have two months to remedy the identified deficiencies. In the absence of a satisfactory answer, the European Commission could decide to refer the matter to the Court of Justice of the European Union.