EconMin Nasui: We legislate the 'Farm-to-Fork' business model so far considered illegal by ANPC

The Ministry of Economy has put up for public debate a draft emergency ordinance that will legalize the "Farm-to-Fork" business model for a more sustainable food system which was rolled out in Europe, but which had been considered so far illegal by Romania's National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), Economy Minister Claudiu Nasui wrote on Facebook.

"We are slashing another round of state excesses against entrepreneurs. Today, August 18, we put up in public transparency a draft for cutting trade red tape, which removes several unnecessary barriers and crony fees. What do we do concretely? Here are a few examples. We slash the requirement for people who want to work in the sales business to complete a useless salesperson course. Now, if someone wants to sell something they must get a certificate for having completed a useless course. Obviously, the course can't be taken just anywhere, but only at certain companies especially 'licensed' by the state, and which, as you may have guessed, charge for this. I checked out of curiosity, the prices vary between 500 and 700 lei," the Minister wrote.

He pointed out that this will result in products growing cheaper, informează Agerpres.

"Are you wondering why product prices are not going down? Or why they are not falling below certain thresholds? Because under the current law this is sanctioned and discouraged by an infernal bureaucracy. Aberrant, isn't it? We also eliminate the bureaucracy required so far to sell out or liquidate stocks. If a company wanted to liquidate its goods, it had to go through an entire bureaucratic process, including a notification to the mayor's office. We also removed the ban on holding more than two sales a year, and everything will be easy according to this draft. An economy is all the healthier as competition allows. Competition for the best products and competition for the lowest prices," Nasui wrote, and went on to note that although the Romanian state claims that it wants to encourage innovation and competition, it is blocking new business models that are present throughout Europe.

Capitalism means allowing competition and helping small entrepreneurship, which has not been represented by anyone for 31 years, he added.

The Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism is waiting for proposals and opinions on this subject for 10 days.