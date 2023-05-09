EconMin Spataru: Construction of civil or military aircraft is one of the industries Romania is mandated to revitalize.

The events in Ukraine represent additional arguments for the attention paid to the defence industry, and the construction of civil or military aircraft is one of the industries which Romania is mandated to revitalize, according to the Economy Minister Florin Spataru.

The minister paid a working visit to Israel, between 7 and 8 May, where he had a meeting, in Jerusalem, with his Israeli counterpart, Nir Barkat, the Minister of Economy and Industry of the State of Israel, and toured two of the important companies in the defence industry, namely the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and the Elbit System, told Agerpres.

According to a press release issued by the Economy Ministry sent to AGERPRES, the discussions were aimed at deepening the economic partnership between Romania and the State of Israel, by increasing the volume of mutual trade, boosting the presence of Israeli investment in Romania and generating new cooperation projects.

Moreover, at the meeting at the Ministry of Economy and Industry of the State of Israel, the discussions focused on strengthening and developing partnerships in the defence industry, exchange of know-how in the area of digitization and partnerships at the university level.

Florin Spataru toured the production unit of the IAI, the state-owned aerospace company.

"Dozens of Romanians work at the IAI (...) It was a great joy to see that Romanian is the second language spoken at the IAI," minister Spataru mentioned.

He welcomed the intensification of cooperation in the defence area between the two states, through the participation in joint government programmes and partnerships between Romanian and Israeli companies.

"The events in Ukraine represent additional arguments for the attention we pay to the defence industry. The construction of civil or military aircraft is one of the industries that Romania is mandated to revitalize given the strategic significance of this industrial sector," the Minister of Economy underscored.

On the occasion of the working visit, minister Florin Spataru laid a wreath at the Yad Vashem (the Memorial to the Victims of the Holocaust.) in memory of the victims of the Holocaust, committing himself to fight anti-Semitism, racism and discrimination.