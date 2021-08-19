Economy Ministry: Export Promotion Program was in fact a luxury trip scheme on taxpayers' money

The so-called Export Promotion Program was in fact a luxury trip scheme funded by taxpayers' money to the benefit of a small group of companies, many under the umbrella of Romania's National Exporters and Importers Association - ANEIR, the representatives of the Economy Ministry said after ANEIR announced on Thursday having filed a criminal complaint against Minister Claudiu Nasui.

According to the Ministry, about half of the companies using the Export Promotion Program were not in the export business at all.

"That's how they deemed fit to respond to the fact that we turned off the public money tap they had been feeding on since the time of Prime Minister Nastase. The so-called Export Promotion Program was in fact a luxury trip scheme on taxpayers' money used by a small group of companies, most of which grouped within ANEIR. As a relevant piece of information, about half of the companies using this scheme were not even exporters. The Ministry has filed several criminal complaints in this case, but did not issue a statement. The prosecutor's office will issue a statement when those cases are solved," the Ministry representatives said in a reaction sent to AGERPRES, Agerpres informs.

The National Exporters and Importers Association announced on Thursday having filed with the General Prosecutor's Office a criminal complaint against Economy Minister Claudiu Nasui, accusing him of abuse of office and attack on the interests of the national economy.