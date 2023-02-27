EduMin Deca: Teachers investigated for violence against pupils to no longer be allowed to teach

The minister of Education, Ligia Deca, announced on Monday that the new Education laws contain clear procedures for intervention in situations of school violence, stressing that teachers investigated for violence against pupils will no longer be allowed to carry out didactic activities with pupils.

"The law establishes clear procedures for reporting and intervention in situations of school violence, including bullying, in collaboration with other institutions or school safety offices. We want to strengthen the responsibility and capacity of education resources and assistance county centers and school counselors to prevent violence and to ensure the necessary assistance to those involved in various violent incidents, both the aggressors and the victims, support for teachers through training programs, so that they know how to address and how to prevent such situations, parenting education courses, there will be a national strategy for parental education and here the Ministry of Education proposes again to collaborate with other entities with responsibilities in this regard," explained Ligia Deca in a press conference where she presented the package of new education laws.

According to her, a novelty is the fact that teachers investigated for violence against pupils will no longer be able to carry out teaching activities with pupils, but will receive salary rights "because the right to work cannot be denied, constitutionally".

Of course, if the respective teacher proves to be guilty, Ligia Deca said: "There are sanctions in the law depending on the gravity of the act."AGERPRES