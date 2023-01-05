 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

EduMin Deca: We do not encourage non-attendance of courses

Guvernul Romaniei
Ligia Deca

Schools will be reopened on January 9, according to the schedule, the minister of Education, Ligia Deca, said on Thursday, adding that non-attendance of courses is not encouraged.

"The educational process will start again from January 9, next Monday, as provided for in the structure of the school year. We do not encourage non-attendance of courses in any way. We believe that, after two pandemic years, it is very important to keep the pace and have a high percentage of participation in courses. We believe that the focus, as we discussed with the minister of Health, must be on prevention," said Ligia Deca, in a joint press conference with minister of Health Alexandru Rafila, in the context of the large number of cases of flu from our country, Agerpres informs.

She mentioned the daily screening of families as well as at the entrance to school or kindergarten and added that it is recommended to wear a protective mask for teachers and students, emphasizing the importance of respecting hygiene norms.

"We want all children to have access to education and if they show respiratory symptoms to have as short a period as possible, which is later recovered, of isolation at home," the minister pointed out.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.