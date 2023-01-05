EduMin Deca: We do not encourage non-attendance of courses

Schools will be reopened on January 9, according to the schedule, the minister of Education, Ligia Deca, said on Thursday, adding that non-attendance of courses is not encouraged.

"The educational process will start again from January 9, next Monday, as provided for in the structure of the school year. We do not encourage non-attendance of courses in any way. We believe that, after two pandemic years, it is very important to keep the pace and have a high percentage of participation in courses. We believe that the focus, as we discussed with the minister of Health, must be on prevention," said Ligia Deca, in a joint press conference with minister of Health Alexandru Rafila, in the context of the large number of cases of flu from our country, Agerpres informs.

She mentioned the daily screening of families as well as at the entrance to school or kindergarten and added that it is recommended to wear a protective mask for teachers and students, emphasizing the importance of respecting hygiene norms.

"We want all children to have access to education and if they show respiratory symptoms to have as short a period as possible, which is later recovered, of isolation at home," the minister pointed out.