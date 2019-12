Emilia Gane has been appointed for the position of government agent of Romania to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) through a decision by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, published Tuesday in the Official Journal of Romania.

According to the decision, Emilia Gane is appointed as government agent for CJEU as well as for the Court of Justice of the Free Trade European Association, in the rank of undersecretary of state with the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).