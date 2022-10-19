EnergMin Popescu: Romania is turning into an important electricity and natural gas hub

Romania's Energy Minister Virgil Popescu says that the project for a liquefied natural gas facility at the Black Sea conducted jointly with Azerbaijan is turning Romania into "an important node" in terms of electricity and natural gas.

The statement was made on Wednesday at the Government House during the signing of a memorandum with officials of the Azerbaijani company SOCAR for a joint investment in a liquefied natural gas facility at the Black Sea.

"Today, we are laying the foundations for a new energy transmission corridor between the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea. I also want to remind you that on the sidelines of the September conference in Bucharest, where our colleague, the minister of energy of Azerbaijan, was present, we laid the foundations for a green energy transmission corridor linking the Black Sea to the Caspian Sea. Practically, we are laying the foundations for a second energy transmission corridor from Romania to the rest of Europe. Romania is turning into an important point, an important node, an energy and electricity and natural gas hub. Together with our colleagues from Azerbaijan, (...) we want to develop investment projects for Romania and contribute to the energy security of this region and Europe," said Popescu.

He said that "in a very short time" the next stages of the project will be presented.

The Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said that Azerbaijan and Romania have very close relations, at the level of a strategic partnership. He mentioned that his conversations were aimed at expanding bilateral co-operation, including renewable energy.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Wednesday that a memorandum with officials of the Azerbaijani company SOCAR was signed for a joint investment in a liquefied natural gas facility at the Black Sea.