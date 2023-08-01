Energy, Environment ministries and Hidroelectrica join forces in energy investment working group

The Energy Ministry, the Environment Ministry and hydropower producer Hidroelectrica have set up a joint working group that will deal with energy investments aimed at unlocking hydropower plant infrastructure projects with a completion rate of over 90 percent, and at preparing new strategic projects, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja announced on Tuesday.

"Today, together with my colleague - Environment Minister Mircea Fechet, with experts of the two ministries, and with Hidroelectrica CEO Bogdan Badea and his team, we started a joint working group for investments in the energy sector. On the one hand, we aim to unlock hydropower plant infrastructure projects begun as early as before 1989, with a completion degree of over 90 percent. On the other hand, we are preparing Romania's new strategic projects, beginning with the Tarnita-Lapustesti power plant all the way to the National Hydrogen Strategy and the offshore wind farms act," the minister wrote on Facebook.

He emphasized that the environmental impact must be carefully evaluated and addressed with solid technical arguments, to ensure the development of the Romanian energy sector under optimal conditions.

"All these investments will mean jobs, lower bills for citizens and companies and cleaner air (green energy)," Burduja pointed out.