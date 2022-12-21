Energy Minister Popescu meets representatives of largest energy producer in South Korea

The Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, on Wednesday had a meeting with representatives of the Korea Hydro Nuclear Power (KHNP) company to discuss cooperation in the development of Romania's civilian nuclear programme, as well as the production of green energy, told Agerpres.

"Also, today I've had a working meeting with representatives of the Korea Hydro Nuclear Power (KHNP) company, the largest electricity producer in South Korea, which was also attended by George Agafitei, state councilor, and Cosmin Ghita, head of S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A., to discuss cooperation in the development of Romania's civil nuclear programme, but also about the production of green energy. We have also talked about the project of upgrading Unit 1 at Cernavoda nuclear plant and about the project related the heavy water detritization equipment at the nuclear power plant. I also invited our South Korean counterparts to invest in hydropower construction projects alongside Hidroelectrica. Cooperation between the two states in the field of energy is important and has very good prospects," Virgil Popescu wrote on his Facebook page.

The Minister of Energy is currently paying an official visit to the Republic of Korea, alongside the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Sebastian Burduja, the Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, the Minister of National Defence, Anghel Tilvar, and other parliamentary colleagues. The delegation is led by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu.