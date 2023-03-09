Environment minister: Car renewal schemes 'Rabla Classic', 'Rabla Plus' start on March 24

Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry Barna Tanczos announced, on Thursday, at the end of the Government meeting, that new sessions of the car renewal schemes "Rabla Classic" and "Rabla Plus" will start on March 24.

"On March 24, we open the schemes "Rabla Clasic" and "Rabla Plus". The two programs benefit from an increased budget. The total budget is 1.5 billion RON, this year for the two programs. Also, we have an allocation for a new scheme, also financed from the funds for greenhouse gases - Rabla Local. This scheme will be developed and implemented in collaboration with the Administrative-Territorial Units, with the municipalities. In 15 days we will open registration for the municipalities in this program. After the list of these Administrative-Territorial Units is finalized and the financing contracts are signed electronically, we open the application for citizens. We have a budget of 240 million RON for this scheme. The budget will be supplemented with a percentage of 20% of the total of 100% from the local authorities.(...) Thus, the beneficiary will receive a total of 3,000 RON for each car older than 15 years and which will be scrapped, will be handed over for recycling," explained Tanczos.

According to the relevant minister, another new scheme that will be launched this year refers to electric minibuses and is intended for educational institutions.

At the same time, in 2023, the bicycle lanes program will continue, with a budget of 50 million RON, and the "Green Week" initiative will receive funding. "This is the first year when, together with the Ministry of Education, we start environmental education through this "Green Week in Schools" program. We will allocate an amount of 100 million RON for this program. The money will go directly to the Ministry of Education and from there they will reach the counties, through the county inspectorates," added the minister.

As to energy efficiency of public buildings, Barna Tanczos mentioned a continuation of such a program in 2023, and the allocated budget amounts to 451 million RON. "The program of last year is basically continuing, and we are finalizing the contracts already concluded in 2021-2022," the minister said.

"We are also moving forward with the "Rabla for household appliances" scheme, with a budget of 75 million. We have a new initiative aimed at the collaboration of NGOs with local public authorities in awareness programs and the implementation of environmental project programs," Tanczos also said. AGERPRES