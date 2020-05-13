EU Funds Ministry launches 'Best Practices for Roma' online platform

The Ministry of European Funds launched the 'Best Practices for Roma' online platform, an initiative aimed at boosting communication between public authorities and Roma communities, the Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The platform is available at https://pncr.fonduri-ue.ro, and was launched through the Ministry's National Point of Contact for Roma.

Its specific objectives are to remove communication barriers between the members of Roma communities, NGOs and local, regional and national authorities; bringing together all persons interested in the process of inclusion of the citizens of the Roma minority at national, regional and local level; facilitating communication and cooperation between the actors involved in the project: national, regional and local authorities, NGOs and members of the Roma community as regards the results of the implementation of the Romanian Government's 2015 - 2020 Strategy for the Inclusion of Romanian Citizens belonging to the Roma Minority; ensuring the exchange of best practices and experiences, as well as encouraging cooperation and communication among the participants in order to develop new ideas with common approaches.

The initiative was co-financed by the European Commission through the Rights, Equality and Citizenship Program 2014 - 2020 of the Directorate-General Justice and Consumers. The EUR 65,000 project "Best Practices for Roma" national platform has an implementation period of 11 months which will end on August 31, 2020.

Two series of workshops will be organised as part of the project in each of Romania's 8 regions, to facilitate and strengthen the dialogue between local authorities and Roma communities, the cited release said.

The workshops will be held by certified trainers with relevant experience, who will identify in the first series of workshops the needs of the Roma communities and the problems they face, and in the second series will provide intervention models adjusted to the specific needs identified in the four fields (education, health, housing and employment) pursued by the Government's Strategy for the Inclusion of Romanian Citizens belonging to the Roma Minority, said the Ministry of European Funds.