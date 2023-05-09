European Commissioner for Transport Valean to visit Moldova, Romania, May 9-11.

European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean will be on an official visit to Moldova and Romania, May 9-11, the Representation of the European Commission in Romania reports, told Agerpres.

On Europe Day, Valean will travel to Chisinau to sign, together with Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean, the affiliation of Moldova to the European Interconnection Mechanism (EIM).

This new agreement will facilitate Moldova's access to European funds for major infrastructure projects in order to improve its connectivity both with Europe and within the country.

During her visit to Moldova, Valean will also meet President of Moldova Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Dorin Recean and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Lilia Dabija.

The meetings will be followed by a news conference and a public conference at Moldova's Academy of Economic Studies that will focus on the importance of connecting the Moldova to Europe.

On May 10 and 11, Valean will be in Romania to visit the Constanta Port, where she will hand over two EIM grants for funding military mobility actions to Romanian beneficiaries, in the presence of Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu.

The two selected projects are for the design and construction of the Ungheni bridge and the modernisation of the railway infrastructure in the Port of Constanta - an essential crossing point within the EU-Ukraine solidarity corridors.

Afterwards, Valean and Grindeanu will hold a joint news conference of at the headquarters of the Maritime Port Authority in Constanta.

On May 11, Valean will hold another news conference, at the headquarters in Bucharest of the European Commission Representation in Romania.