European Shooting Championship: Romania wins bronze in 10m air rifle

Romania won the bronze medals in women's 10m air rifle on Tuesday at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia.

Laura-Georgeta Ilie (626.7 points), Roxana Sidi (626 points) and Eliza Alexandra Molnar (618.8 points) reached the final of eight following Monday's contests, totaling 1,871.5 points.

On Tuesday, the three sportswomen finished the second part of the qualifying round in third place with 622.9 points, after Russia (629.1 points) and Slovenia (623.2 points), but ahead of Norway (622.5 points).

In the bronze final, Romania defeated Norway 16-12, while Russia beat Slovenia in the duel for the gold medal (16-2).

