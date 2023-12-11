European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni end with world record in men's 800m freestyle

The European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni ended on Sunday evening with a world record in the men's 800m freestyle, set by Ireland's Daniel Wiffen in the penultimate event of the competition.

Wiffen's time of 7 min 20 sec 46/100 broke the world record held by Australian Grant Hackett (7:23.42) on 20 July 2008 (Melbourne).

Two gold medals were awarded in the women's 50m butterfly, with Greece's Anna Ntountounaki and the Netherlands' Tessa Giele clocking the same time at 25 sec 10/100

The United Kingdom topped the medal table with 9 gold medals, 8 silver, 6 bronze, followed by Italy 7-12-3, France 7-10-6, etc.

Romania, with two bronze medals, won by Andrei Ungur in the 100m backstroke and David Popovici in the 100m freestyle, came 17th.

Results of Sunday's finals:

Men's 100m Individual Medley

1. Bernhard Reitshammer (Austria) 51.39

2. Noe Ponti (Switzerland) 51.62

3. Andreas Vazaios (Greece) 51.9

Men's 50m Breaststroke

1. Nicolo Martinenghi (Italy) 25.66

2. Simone Cerasuolo (Italy) 25.83

3. Emre Sakci (Turkey) 25.90

Men's 200m Backstroke

1. Lorenzo Mora (Italy) 1:48.43

2. Luke Greenbank (Great Britain) 1:48.53

3. Mewen Tomac (France) 1:48.55

Men's 400m Individual Medley

1. Alberto Razzetti (Italy) 3:57.01 - competition record

2. Duncan Scott (Great Britain) 4:00.17

3. Apostolos Papastamos (Greece) 4:05.19

4. Balazs Hollo (Hungary) 4:05.75

5. Robert-Andrei Badea (Romania) 4:07.57

Men's 100m Freestyle

1. Maxime Grousset (France) 45.46

2. Alessandro Miressi (Italy) 45.51

3. David Popovici (Romania) 46.05

FEMALE

200 m free

1. Freya Anderson (Great Britain) 1:52.16

2. Barbora Seemanova (Czech Republic) 1:52.66

3. Freya Cobert (Great Britain) 1:54.07

Women's 200m Freestyle

1. Simona Quadarella (Italy) 3:59.50

2. Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (France) 3:59.56

3. Valentine Dumont (Belgium) 4:00.84

50 m breaststroke

1. Benedetta Pilato (Italy) 28.86 - competition record

2. Eneli Jefimova (Estonia) 29.12

3. Jasmine Nocentini (Italy) 29.41

Women's 50m Breaststroke

1. Anna Ntountounaki (Greece) 25.10

1. Tessa Giele (Netherlands) 25.10

3. Sara Junevik (Sweden) 25.16

Men's 800m Freestyle

1. Daniel Wiffen (Ireland) 7:20.46 - world record

2. David Aubry (France) 7:30.32

3. Mihailo Romanciuk (Ukraine) 7:31.20

Mixed 4x50m Medley Relay

1. Italy (Lorenzo Mora, Nicolo Martinenghi, Silvia Di Pietro, Jasmine Nocentini) 1:36.58

2. France (Mewen Tomac, Florent Manaudou, Beryl Gastaldello, Charlotte Bonnet) 1:37.14

3. Netherlands (Kira Toussaint, Caspar Corbeau, Tessa Giele, Kenzo Simons) 1:37.86