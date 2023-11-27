Ex-HealthMin accused of abuse of office Ioana Mihaila resigns from REPER leadership

The former minister of health Ioana Mihaila announced on Monday that she has resigned as a member of the REPER National Bureau.

"I have always carried out my work honestly, observing the law and the public interest. I trust that a fair and transparent investigation will prove these things. At the same time, I have decided to self-suspend from the position of member of the REPER National Bureau," Ioana Mihaila wrote on Facebook.

President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Monday, to the minister of justice, Alina Gorghiu, the requests for the initiation of criminal proceedings against the former ministers of health Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihaila, informs the Presidential Administration.

The Presidential Administration specifies that the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice has been informed about these two requests being submitted.

On November 23, the National Anti-corruption Directorate announced that it had sent to the Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice the report of a case with a view to referencing the President of Romania and the Senate for the formulation of requests for the initiation of criminal proceedings against three persons who allegedly committed crimes of abuse of office.

It is about former prime minister Florin Citu and former ministers of health Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihaila. The file concerns the purchase of anti-COVID vaccines.