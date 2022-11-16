 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Expenditures on research-development totalled 5.6 billion RON in 2021

Agerpres.ro
Institutul Naţional de Statistică ins

The expenditures on research and development activities totaled 5.61 billion RON in 2021, accounting for 0.48% of the gross domestic product, of which 0.19% were for the public sector and 0.29% for the private sector, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the INS, of the mentioned amount, 5.13 billion RON represent current expenses (91.4%), and 481.2 million RON represent capital expenses (respectively 8.6%), told Agerpres.

According to the funding sources of the total research and development expenses, in 2021, the sources provided by enterprises had the highest weight, respectively 51.8%, followed by public funds (including general university public funds), respectively 31.6%.

Within the performance sectors, the largest amounts of public funds were received by units from the government sector (73.1%), followed by units from the higher education sector (65.6%).

The sources of funding for the research-development activities from abroad were mostly directed towards the units of the business sector (57.4%), the government sector (24.6%) and the higher education sector (17%).

On December 31, 2021, 47,011 employees worked in research and development, of whom 21,617 were women, respectively 46%.

According to the level of professional training, 85.8% of the number of employees who worked in research and development at the end of 2021 had higher education (40,320 employees) degrees, and 14.2% had another level of training, excluding higher education (6,691 employees).

In 2021, 18,982 people with PhD and post-PhD studies were involved in research and development, of whom 9,425 were women.

Depending on the hours actually worked, 72.9% of the employees who carried out research and development activity in 2021 worked full-time.

By occupation category, in 2021, the largest share of employees in the research and development sector was represented by researchers, 62.4% of the total, i.e. 29,347 employees, an increase of 1,257 employees, compared to 2020.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.