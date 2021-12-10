Explosion at boarding house in Cluj - one person died, six wounded, damaged buildings

The explosion that took place on Friday, at a boarding house in Cluj-Napoca, resulted in the death of a woman, two people having serious burns, four other people needing to be checked by doctors, several buildings and cars being damaged and several persons who had to evacuate themselves from the neighbouring buildings, agerpres reports.

The fire was limited by firefighters and did not spread to the neighbourhood. Research is being done to determine the cause of the event. In the meantime, the fire at the gas pipeline at street level has been extinguished, informs the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) Cluj.

At 6.49, ISU Cluj was called through 112 National System of Emergency Calls (SNAU) to intervene in an explosion followed by a fire burst out in a house-type building.The Cluj County Police Inspectorate announced that the woman who died because of the gas was 37 years old and was from Timis County.Mayor Emil Boc announced that the explosion was caused by an accumulation of gas and that it affected other neighbouring buildings as well, the condition of which will be checked by specialists.