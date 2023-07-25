 
     
Fencer Sabina Martis reaches main draw at World Fencing Championships 2023 in Milan

Agerpres
Romanian fencer Sabina Martis has reached on Monday the main draw at the World Fencing Championships 2023 in Milan.

In the preliminary rounds, Martis recorded four wins and two defeats, and then went through an elimination round, winning 15-9 against Argentine Maria Macarena Moran. In the main draw, Martis, European Under-23 vice champion, will face Bulgarian Yoana Ilieva.

Ilinca Pantis, silver medallist at the European Games, had three wins and three defeats in the preliminary round. In the second qualifying round, Pantis lost to Sin Ying Au (Hong Kong), 11-15.

The team's top players, Amalia Covaliu and Alexandra Mitrus, failed to make it past the preliminary rounds. Mitrus recorded two wins and four losses, while Covaliu had six defeats.

The matches on the main draw of the men's sabre event (Iulian Teodosiu, George Dragomir, Matei Cidu and Radu Nitu) and the women's épée (Alexandra Predescu, Greta Veres, Bianca Benea) will take place on Tuesday.AGERPRES

